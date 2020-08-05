Funeral service for Mr. Clarence Lee "Kayo" Owen, 92, of Anniston, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Dr. Roland Brown and Dr. Rick Reaves will officiate, and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, while practicing safety precautions of social distancing. Kayo passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at NHC Place in Golden Springs. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Helen Rich Owen; daughter, Deborah Owen Robinson; son-in-law, Tony Davis; and grandson, William David "Rob" Robinson. Kayo was a native of Cleburne County and a resident of Heflin for sixty years before coming to Anniston. He graduated from Cleburne County High School, Class of '46. Kayo made many friends throughout his lifetime. He and his wife Faye were members of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Saks. A lover of sports, Kayo was an avid golfer and an active member of Pine HIll Country Club for over fifty years before his health forced him to "retire" at the age of 89. And, of course, he was a dye-hard Auburn man! Kayo is survived by his wife, Faye Owen; children, Keith (Robbie) Owen of Opelika, Beth (Danny) Orr and Scott Owen of Fayetteville, GA; eight grandchildren, Bobby (Susan) Owen, Michelle (Josh) Hughes, Danielle (Billy) Hancock, Dustin Davis, Dylan (Carleigh) Davis, Tyler Owen, Brittany (Matthew) Spivey, Lauren (Noel) Stephens; eleven great-grandchildren, Camden Owen, Hudson Owen, Kennedy Soltau, Sutton Soltau, Collier Hughes, Ellori Owen, Lowen Spivey, Esterlee Spivey, Emory Hancock, Ella Hancock, Haley Bates and Alia Kate Stephens; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Matthew Spivey, Tyler Owen, Bobby Owen, Josh Hughes, Dylan Davis, and Dustin Davis. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
