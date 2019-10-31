Funeral services for Clarence T. Sellers, age 87, of Coldwater, AL, will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12:00pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Norris Brooks officiating the service. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Munford. The family will receive friends on Friday November 1, 2019 from 10:00am until the service time at 12:00pm. Mr. Sellers passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Sellers is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Josephine Hill Sellers; Daughter, Brenda Smith (Keith); Sons, Richard Sellers (Kathy), James Sellers (Sue); Sisters Myrtice Holder and Evelyn Conaway; 6 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Pallbearers will be Jody Smith, Jeremy Smith, Jonston Smith, Tristen Hartley, Logan Waldrop and Chris Waldrop Mr. Sellers is preceded in death by his parents Thomas & Bertha Sellers; Brothers, James Winfred Sellers, John Calvin Sellers; Sisters, Rilla Taylor, Bertha Horton and a son David Thomas Sellers. Mr. Sellers loved to sing, dance and play his guitar. He loved to go to work and hang out with the guys at Wells & Wells Septic Tank MFG. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and especially by his wife. They met when Mr. Sellers was 18 and married when he was 19. The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health Care for the Loving Care they showed him. Jason, Katie and Twana who were especially caring and loving toward Mr. Sellers and his family. Also, New Beacon Hospice. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" 256-831-4611 millerfuneralhomeox ford.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 31, 2019