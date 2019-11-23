A funeral service for Mr. Claude 'Tony' Franklin Goodwin, 62, of Anniston, will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Bobby Parker will be officiating with special music by Charles Gullion. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service. He is survived by Effie Budzien, Benjamin Goodwin, John Goodwin; adopted aunt, Martha Smith; adopted family, The Houston's. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Lelya Goodwin. Pallbearers will be Ben Goodwin, Josh Budzien, Louis Jones, James Trott, Tim Cain, and Roger Holt. Mr. Goodwin was a lifelong resident of Anniston. He took over Goodwin Roofing after his father passed away. Mr. Goodwin was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was also an artist and loved to paint. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 23, 2019