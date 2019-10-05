|
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Oxford
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Oxford
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:15 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
The funeral service for Mr. Claude (Butch) Haynes, 71, of Oxford will be at 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Oxford with Pastors Stan Albright and William "Buddy" Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service beginning at 1 o'clock. Burial will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:15 o'clock in the afternoon at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama. Butch Haynes passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family into his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Butch had this amazing, outgoing personality that led to many lifetime friendships. His greatest love was spending time with family and friends. He was our Mr. Fix It, Mr. Wonderful, but called "Superman" by many friends, including his doctors. He embraced life to the fullest, rarely met a stranger, and was as loyal as they come. Butch served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired as a supervisor in 2011 after working 40 years at Anniston Army Depot. He volunteered at the Oxford Performing Arts Center and was a volunteer with the Knox Concert Series Nutcracker Boutique. Butch was previously a member of the Calhoun County Civil Defense, Elks Lodge 189, and First Baptist Church of Oxford Nailbenders mission group. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Oxford for most of his life. He served the Lord, loved people, and in turn made an eternal impact on all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Theresa Hammonds Haynes, his daughters, Beth Haynes Burleson (Bart), and Lindsey Darlene Haynes; sister, Peggy Haynes Hildreth (John), brothers, John D. Haynes (Diane) and Patrick Haynes; five nephews and eight nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Douglas and Etta Butterworth Haynes, and his sister, Patricia Darlene Haynes. Pallbearers will be Jason Bolt, Greg Hethcox, Colby Deal, Andy Stinson, Zach Guffey, and Dr. Pat Bernardi. Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Greg Bernardi, Mr. Buford Parker, Mr. Victor Zamora. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Grandview Oncology Center in Birmingham, Dr. Benjamin Jones, Dr. William Thompson III, Ashley, Andrea, Lindsey, Beth, Karen, GiGi, and Brenda for their devoted love, care, and support throughout this long, difficult journey. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Oxford or to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160 curesarcoma,org Miller Funeral Home & Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" (256) 831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 5, 2019
