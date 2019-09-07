Graveside services for Mr. Claude T. McKee, 75, of Jacksonville will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Elder Gary Cordes and Elder Edwin Blackwell officiating. Visitation will be, from 1:30-2:30 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on Sunday before the Graveside service. Mr. Mckee passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at RMC. Mr. McKee is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara Rogers McKee; sons, Brett (Marie) McKee, Jackie (Annie) Burgess and Dennis (Sheila) Burgess; brother, Rocky McKee; grandchildren, Cody (Kris), Star (Shelton), Seth (Shannon), Gus, Marielle, Samantha, Steve; granddaughter-in-law, Nena; 8 Great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mr. McKee was proceeded in death by parents, Van Buren and Lucille McKee; brother, Doug McKee and Joe McKee; daughter-in-law, Connie Burgess; grandson, Cable Burgess; best friends, Marion & Marlene Sprayberry. Mr. McKee was a member and co-pastor of Mt. Joy Primitive Baptist Church in Blount County, AL. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Hewitt Packard for over 25 years before retiring. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 7, 2019