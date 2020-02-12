Memorial service for Mr. Claudis Wayne Bonner, 68, of Wellborn, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Mr. Bonner entered his Heavenly home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mr. Bonner is preceded in death by his loving wife, Alvie Viola Bonner; his parents, Claudis and Vela Mae Bonner; and a sister, Linda Mei. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Brandon William Bonner (Stephanie) of Anniston and Kevin Wayne Bonner (Rebecca Darlene) of Anniston; two grandchildren, Jackson Bonner and Ella Catherine Bonner; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Bonner was a Veteran who served his country in Korea, during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as a Federal Employee for over 40 years. Mr. Bonner was an avid coin collector and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 12, 2020