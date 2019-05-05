Clifford James Carrell age 78 of Attalla passed away peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his family on May 3, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Funeral Service will be at 6p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Morgan Funeral Chapel with visitation prior to the service from 4p.m. until 6p.m.

Cliff was born March 24, 1941 in Gadsden, Alabama to Thomas William Carrell and Marinee Carrell. Cliff traveled the south learning different jobs before he met and married Alice Joyce Lacks on October 8, 1963 in Gadsden, Alabama. Cliff and Alice lived in Atlanta for a few years when they had their first daughter, Donna Patricia Carrell. They later moved to Lubbock, Texas where Cliff became an Electrolux vacuum seller. He was top salesmen several times and his one claim to fame was selling to Merle Haggard parents. After he stopped this career he went on to become a dealer at an Enco Service Station in 1970. Later it became an Exxon. Shortly after this he had a son, James Kevin Carrell born January 1, 1971. Cliff was in the service business for 28 years. After this he went to truck driving school and started driving for Landstar for 16 years where he earned his million safe miles driver award.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Donna and son in law, Troy Smiley; his son, Kevin and his granddaughter Morgan "babygirl" and a grandson, Dustin and his fiancée, Madison McMullen. Cliff was loved by all who met and knew him. His personality and character shine through his family and he is leaving us to join family members that have passed on before him. Through his memories we will cherish all his love and laughter. He will be forever missed. We love you.

