Since this recent request to stay at home has been issued, I have chosen to present my husband's obituary as if it were his actual service. The funeral service for Clifton S. Corlett, 80, would have been held 2 p.m. at FUMC-Oxford with Dr. Yohan Hong and Dr. Rick Reaves officiating. A private entombment for the family will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. Mr. Corlett passed away peacefully at the UAB End of Life Unit on June 7, 2020. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jean Corlett; children, Carole E. Donahey (Patrick) and Stephen L. Corlett (Leslie); grandchildren, Tyler, Lucas and Campbell Elise Corlett. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Stanley and E. Semele Corlett; grandparents, Clifton and Ethel Cates. Pallbearers will be Tyler and Lucas Corlett, Patrick Donahey, Larry Dawson, Richard Patty, Dr. Bill Brom, Dr. David Cummings and Craig Reel. Mr. Corlett was a native of Miami, Florida, but lived in Anniston from 1972-2020. He graduated from Miami Edison High School and Rabun Gap High School in Georgia. He graduated from Stetson University with a degree in biology. He was a member of the Biology Club, Stetson University Glee Club and Travel Squad choral groups. He was a commissioned officer who served at Rocky Mountain Arsenal in Denver, CO, Ft. McClellan Army Installation, the Vietnam War, taught military science at the Citadel in New York and Rutgers University in New Jersey, returning to Ft. McClellan to finish 12 years of service to his country with a rank of Major. The American Flag will be presented to his grandsons Tyler and Lucas for his years of service. He was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church in 1972 where he served as a deacon, couples' Sunday school teacher, Church Training director, choir member and sang in a men's quartet. He was owner and manager of Evangel Bookstore for 25 years. He moved into the real estate area and worked with George Fletcher, Gary Pugh and Billy Isom realty companies as an agent and broker. He went to many churches in the area and did Bible studies and motivational speaking. He loved to play tennis with his wife, having special rackets made for each of them. He had a great love for his dog, Peppy, who was always by his side. He was a calming soul with a gentleness of spirit, a jokester and very quick-witted. I considered him a gentle giant. Mr. Corlett's service would begin with a welcome to his friends and loved ones by Pastor Dr. Yohan Hong. He expressed his desire that his service be an invitation to know his Lord. His favorite piano selection played by his wife, would be "Jesus Loves Me" (Based on "Clair de Lune") Bradbury/Debussy/Arr. Bock. This selection was frequently played for him both at church and at home. The hymns to follow would be led by Rev. Don Gober accompanied by Martha Lenard and violinist Diane Chong. They are "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" and "It Is Well with My Soul". Dr. Rick Reaves would share this man of God's life to all to be Christ-centered. His whole life was in service to God, his Bible opened every day. The scripture, John 3:16 would be delivered by Jim Wilson. To all the 400 plus responses to the family extending their loved and prayers, we thank you. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the music departments of Parker Memorial Baptist, Hill Crest Baptist and First United Methodist Church-Oxford. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 10, 2020.