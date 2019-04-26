Funeral services for Mr. Clinton Buchanan, Sr. will be Saturday at 10:00 am from the St. John United Methodist Church, 329 D Street, Anniston, Alabama. Interment will follow in the Eden Hills Cemetery, 305 Eden Hills Road, Anniston, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6pm - 8pm at Ervin Funeral Chapel. Clinton Buchanan Sr., of Stockton, California, was born in Anniston, Alabama on October 5, 1935, to the proud parents of Barto and Jewelle Buchanan. He was the third child born to them of four children. He died on Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019 in Modesto, California. He was 83 years old. He attended South Highland Elementary School, and graduated from Cobb Avenue High School. He also answered the call to duty and enlisted in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Ben and Lottie Buchanan, maternal grandparents George and Mamie Carter, parents Barto and Jewelle (Carter) Buchanan, daughter Bridgette Marie Buchanan-Abdel-Rah-Man, brother, George Buchanan Sr, and sister Doris J Curry. His life will be forever cherished in the lives and hearts of his family who survive him: his children, Lynda Martin, Rhenita Boone (Phillip), Clinton Buchanan Jr, Kevin Buchanan, Bridget G. Buchanan-Watts (Marcus), Sandri Kearns (Roy), Kathy A Buchanan-Lucas, Dwayne Buchanan, and Jewel Quackenbush (Steven); his brother, Barto Buchanan Jr (Lula) and his brother-in-law Fred Curry. He also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Ervin Funeral Chapel Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 26, 2019