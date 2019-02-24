Coach Jimmy "Pop" Champion, 70 of Munford passed away February 21, 2019. Memorial Service will be held 5:00pm Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Leone Cole Auditorium at Jacksonville State University. Graveside and visitation for family and friends will be Sunday 3-4 p.m. at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega graveside 4:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Munford.
He is preceded in death by his wife Russell Ann Champion, parents Harold and Frances Champion. Survivors include daughter Jessi Simmons (Samuel). Son Jamie Champion, grandchildren Emily, Daniel, Jacob and Madison Champion, Kirey and Stephen Gage Simmons, brother Sonny Champion and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pop was All State at Munford High School and was Team Captain and All American center on the J.S.U. football team where they won the 1970 Orange Blossom Classic coached by Charlie Pell. He coached football at Jacksonville High School, Glencoe High School (State Champs 1973), J.S.U., Randolph County High, J.B. Pennington High School, Scottsboro High School, Talladega High School, Ohatchee High School and Munford High School.
In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to JSU J Club via JSU Foundation: JSU Foundation Rock House 700 Pelham Road North Jacksonville Al. 36265
