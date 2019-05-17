Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colby Jake Slayton. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574 Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Funeral service 3:00 PM Spring Garden School Gymnasium Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Colby Jake Slayton, 18, of Piedmont will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Spring Garden School Gymnasium with the Rev. Tony McGatha, Coach Jason Howard and Coach Barrett Ragsdale officiating and Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 11:30 until time of service at the gymnasium. Colby passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Cherokee County. He is survived by his father, Chris Slayton (Kelley Tierce) of Piedmont; his mother, Terri Bright (Joe Motes) of Piedmont; one brother, Austin Slayton of Piedmont; one sister, Savannah Clontz (Will) of Gadsden; grandmothers, Lovella Morris (Ronnie) and Judy Bright all of Piedmont; special friend, Macy Reedy and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be Michael Floyd, Tyler Sudberry, Weston Kirk, Dalton Rogers, Luke Ivey, Chaz Pope, Luke Hampton and Luke Mayhall. Honorary pallbearers will be the Spring Garden Class of 2020, Spring Garden football team and Spring Garden baseball team. Colby was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County and was in the 11th grade at Spring Garden School. He was a member of the Spring Garden football team and the Spring Garden baseball team where he was known as "the man of baseball". He loved all sports, the outdoors and enjoyed being around his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Eddie Slayton and Terry Bright. Published in The Anniston Star on May 17, 2019

