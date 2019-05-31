Connie Lavonne Batey, 66, of Jacksonville, AL passed away at her residence surrounded by all her loved ones on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after suffering from an extended illness. She was born in Calhoun County to Rev. W.C. and Bonnie Faye Keenum. She was employed as assistant manager at Wal-Mart for 24 years. She is survived by her father, Rev. W. C. Keenum; brother: Roger Keenum; children: Keith Hanson (Carie), Candice "Missy" Barger (Danny), and Tabitha Barger (Brent); nine grandchildren: Brooke Barger (Fiance, Josh), Amanda Brooks, Jessica Williams, Kiona Turner, Devin Edmondson, Courtney Barger, Kassadie Hanson, MaKayla Barger and Ian Hanson; twelve great grandchildren: Nicole Teague, Natalie Teague, Katie Teague, Gavyn Williams, Ethan Williams, Erica Brooks, Nevaeha Smith, Kyle Smith, Jessie Rae Turner, Noah Brooks, Cooper Williams, and Abbygail Turner; two nieces: Sonya Keenum and Chrystal Sharp; and several great and great, great nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Tredegar Chapel C.H. Church with from Tredegar Chapel CH Church with the Revs. Joshua Jackson, Leslee Bailey, and Charles Hanson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. She was preceded in death by her husband: Herbert Hoover Batey; mother: Bonnie Keenum; sisters in law: Betty Keenum and Vera Mae Kelley; and son: David Lamar Batey. She was a life-long member of Plainview C.H. Church and loved the Lord whole heartedly. She loved quilting, sewing and painting. Pallbearers will be Devin Edmondson (leading out the casket), Brent Barger, Billy Chapman, MaKayla Barger, John Michael Mitchell, Eric Turner, and Ted Mitchell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Moss, Ian Hanson, and Steven Reaves. Special thanks to Bayley Wilson and Christy McGatha from Amedisys Hospice for showing such great love and taking such great care of her in her time of need. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Batey Family.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 31, 2019