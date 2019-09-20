Funeral service for Conrad Lee Chapman, Sr., 62, will be Saturday, September 21, at 2:30 pm at Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Apostolic Mary Golden, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Mr. Chapman passed away September 14, 2019. Survivors include his wife Betty J. Chapman; children: LaTonya S. Chapman, Randis Kirksey, Conrad (Latonya) Chapman Jr; siblings: Charles (Larue) Chapman, Andrew Chapman, Jr.; daughter in-law: Yolanda (Johnny) Daniels; grandchildren: Radanis Kirksey Jr. Shalonda Brown, J"Qavila Smith, J'Lynn Kirks Conrad L . Chapman III, Angelina Chapman, Ivyon Chapman, Jefferey Chapman, Demarcus Chapman, Ricky Reed Jr. ,Deon Sanders, Deondra Sanders, George Moore; great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Annie Chapman, daughter Ericka R. English. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 20, 2019