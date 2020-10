Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Constance's life story with friends and family

Share Constance's life story with friends and family

Memorial Services for Constance Darlene Bosse, 62, will be 3pm Sunday at Plainview Congregational Holiness. Visitation will begin at 1pm. Mrs. Bosse died Thursday, Oct. 6th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store