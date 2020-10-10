Mrs. Coralean Brown, age 84, of Auburn, Georgia passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Coralean was born January 5, 1936 in Alabama. Coralean moved from Fort Bragg, NC to Kennesaw in 1978 for work as a Dental Hygienist for over fifty years before retiring. She raised her children and was the main provider and did all of this on her own all while going to school. Coralean enjoyed bowling on a league, fishing and dancing. She was the Matriarch of the family, a very giving and strong person, never met a stranger, and was friendly with everyone. Coralean is survived by son Ronald Eugene Gallahair, daughters Donna Jo Evans, Johnnie Belinda "Lynn" Evans, brothers, Jesse Harold Tims, Rodney Dale Tims, sisters, Alma Faye Boswell, Brenda Gail Tims and Evie Tims Lackey. Coralean was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Alma Tims; husband Dr. James R. Brown, son, Michael Craig Brown, brothers, Franklin O'Neal Tims, Russell Tims, sisters, Kate Nichols Hughes and Macie Morgan.8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephew. A funeral service to honor Coralean will be held on October 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, Georgia. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com
for the Brown family.