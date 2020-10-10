1/1
Coralean Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Coralean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Coralean Brown, age 84, of Auburn, Georgia passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Coralean was born January 5, 1936 in Alabama. Coralean moved from Fort Bragg, NC to Kennesaw in 1978 for work as a Dental Hygienist for over fifty years before retiring. She raised her children and was the main provider and did all of this on her own all while going to school. Coralean enjoyed bowling on a league, fishing and dancing. She was the Matriarch of the family, a very giving and strong person, never met a stranger, and was friendly with everyone. Coralean is survived by son Ronald Eugene Gallahair, daughters Donna Jo Evans, Johnnie Belinda "Lynn" Evans, brothers, Jesse Harold Tims, Rodney Dale Tims, sisters, Alma Faye Boswell, Brenda Gail Tims and Evie Tims Lackey. Coralean was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Alma Tims; husband Dr. James R. Brown, son, Michael Craig Brown, brothers, Franklin O'Neal Tims, Russell Tims, sisters, Kate Nichols Hughes and Macie Morgan.8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephew. A funeral service to honor Coralean will be held on October 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, Georgia. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Brown family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
7704227299
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved