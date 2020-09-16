1/1
Cordera DeJames "Ceej" Hutchison Jr.
{ "" }
Funeral service for Cordera DeJames Hutchison, Jr. "Ceej" 10, will be Saturday, September 19, at 2 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Reginald McClellan, eulogist, Rev. Carlos Woodard, officiating. Mr. Hutchison passed away on September 12, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his mother: Chenaivia Jones (DeAndre Coleman); father: Cordera Hutchison, Sr. (Tameshia Dukes); siblings: LaKyrrah, TiMauri, DeAndre, Jr.,Cordayah; grandparents: Yvette (Harry) Bradford, Reginald McClellan (Tammy), Charles Bowers, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruby Lee Hutchison, Chestley Jones, III. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Memories & Condolences

September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones. 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
S Chambers
September 17, 2020
May my family find comfort in this sorrowful time, however we rejoice for 10 years of Memories with CJ, words cannot express the empathy of losing a child, my heart is with you all. Rest in Heaven Little Angel.
Cheryl Wright-Thomas
Family
September 17, 2020
Rest with The Lord Jesus "Angel" amen
CM
