Funeral service for Cordera DeJames Hutchison, Jr. "Ceej" 10, will be Saturday, September 19, at 2 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Reginald McClellan, eulogist, Rev. Carlos Woodard, officiating. Mr. Hutchison passed away on September 12, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his mother: Chenaivia Jones (DeAndre Coleman); father: Cordera Hutchison, Sr. (Tameshia Dukes); siblings: LaKyrrah, TiMauri, DeAndre, Jr.,Cordayah; grandparents: Yvette (Harry) Bradford, Reginald McClellan (Tammy), Charles Bowers, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruby Lee Hutchison, Chestley Jones, III. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

