Graveside service for Cornelius K. Lily, Sr. "Kenny" 68, will be on Saturday, August 1, at 11am at Lincoln Hill Cemetery with Rev. Henry A. Sterling, officiating. Mr. Lily passed away on July 25, 2020 at Noland Hospital. Mr. Lily retired for Rochester Board of Education after 30 years of service. Survivors include his wife: Dorene Lily; children: Jerrell (LeAnne) Bagley, Cornelius K. Lily, Jr., Shauntina Lily, Turquoise Lily, TorrodLily, Risha Staples, Nora Lily; his mother: Shirley L. Elston; siblings: Gregory T. (Mary) Kelly, Sr., Samuel Elston, Jr., Keith Elston, Sandra Elston, 26 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, Berkley Mumford, Jr., other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Mumford, grandparents, Neal and Ruth Dark Lily, Berkley and Goldie Mumford, Sr. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

