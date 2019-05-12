Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Courtney Devon Horton. View Sign Service Information Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-237-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mr. Courtney Devon Horton, 23, will be Tuesday, May 14, 2013 at the Seventeenth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. LaVoris Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in the Edgemont Cemetery.

The body will lie in state at the church one hour before service. Public viewing will be Monday afternoon from 2 – 7 at the funeral home.

Courtney Devon Horton is the beloved son of Tomarra Holloway and Anthony Horton. Courtney was born in Anniston, Alabama on August 31, 1995. Courtney graduated from Jacksonville High School and later received his Certified Nursing Certificate from the Gulfport Mississippi Job Corps. Courtney loved Alabama Crimson Tide football and enjoyed writing music lyrics.

He was preceded in death by: his grandmother, Brenda Horton; his grandfather, Wilbur Preston; his great-grandparents, Hattie Trip Davis and Clifford Cunningham.

Courtney leaves to cherish his precious memories: his beloved parents, Tomarra Holloway of Jacksonville, Alabama and Anthony Horton of Pontiac, Michigan; his brother, Cameron Horton of Marietta, Georgia; his beautiful daughter, Cahira King and her mother, Niya King, both of Birmingham, Alabama; his loving grandparents, Betty Holloway of Alexandria, Alabama and John Holloway of Anniston, Alabama; his great-grandmother, Cora Horton of Pontiac, Michigan; his special grandmother, Brenda (Kenny) Wilson of Anniston, Alabama; his special aunts, Marica (Chris) Cunningham and Teletha (Pat) Keith; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Ervin Funeral Chapel

Where Courtesy Dwells

and Service Excels

Services for Mr. Courtney Devon Horton, 23, will be Tuesday, May 14, 2013 at the Seventeenth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. LaVoris Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in the Edgemont Cemetery.The body will lie in state at the church one hour before service. Public viewing will be Monday afternoon from 2 – 7 at the funeral home.Courtney Devon Horton is the beloved son of Tomarra Holloway and Anthony Horton. Courtney was born in Anniston, Alabama on August 31, 1995. Courtney graduated from Jacksonville High School and later received his Certified Nursing Certificate from the Gulfport Mississippi Job Corps. Courtney loved Alabama Crimson Tide football and enjoyed writing music lyrics.He was preceded in death by: his grandmother, Brenda Horton; his grandfather, Wilbur Preston; his great-grandparents, Hattie Trip Davis and Clifford Cunningham.Courtney leaves to cherish his precious memories: his beloved parents, Tomarra Holloway of Jacksonville, Alabama and Anthony Horton of Pontiac, Michigan; his brother, Cameron Horton of Marietta, Georgia; his beautiful daughter, Cahira King and her mother, Niya King, both of Birmingham, Alabama; his loving grandparents, Betty Holloway of Alexandria, Alabama and John Holloway of Anniston, Alabama; his great-grandmother, Cora Horton of Pontiac, Michigan; his special grandmother, Brenda (Kenny) Wilson of Anniston, Alabama; his special aunts, Marica (Chris) Cunningham and Teletha (Pat) Keith; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.Ervin Funeral ChapelWhere Courtesy Dwellsand Service Excels Published in The Anniston Star on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close