A memorial service for Cynthia Gennaro Smith, 60 of Jacksonville, Al, will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 5, 2019, at Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church with Dr. Bill Snow officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time. Cynthia Gennaro Smith is survived by her husband David Smith of 41 1/2 years. Daughter and husband, Kim Langner (Nathan); daughter, Kelly Smith; son and wife, Greg Todd Smith (Heather); grandchildren, Gavin Haynes, John David Smith, Caleb Langner, Clark Langner, and Cora Langner; brother, Tom Gennaro; mother-in-law, Mildred Smith; sister-in-law, Barbara Smith and Sandra Barnes; brother-in-laws Wayne Smith (Rita), and Rickey Smith (Sue); three (3) nieces, three (3) nephews, eight (8) great nieces and nephews; special adopted sister, Terry McMinn. Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by father, Harry Gennaro, mother, Irene Gennaro, brother, Mark Gennaro, father-in-law, Alton Smith. Cynthia graduated from Saks High School in 1976 where she played the trumpet in the Marching Band and was Band President her senior year. She received her bachelors and Master's degree from JSU in Education with Summa Cum Laude honors. Cynthia taught at Weaver Elementary School from 1993-2005. In the 1992-1993 school year she taught in the Gifted Program. She received the Teacher of the Year and JSU Hall of Fame 2000 and 2001. She loved her students as their 2nd mother. Cynthia loved Christ, family and her many students. She always had a smile and never met a stranger. In lieu of flowers please donate to Edgewood Congregational Methodist Church Building Fund, 2700 Brighton Avenue, Anniston, AL 36207. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 4, 2019