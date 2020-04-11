D. E. Locklear, 92, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Philip Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Heflin City Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 this will be a private funeral service. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Wife - Judy B. Locklear, Daughter - Cathy (Darrell) LaRoy, Son - David(Sue) Locklear, Stepdaughter - Jamie Bowen, Granddaughters - Kim (Jeff) Peterson, Allie Locklear & Hannah Locklear, Step Granddaughters - Ashley & Anna Bowen, Grandsons - Chris (Kim) McKinney & Derek Locklear, Great Grandchildren - 5, Brother - Terry (Regina) Locklear, Sister - Jerrie Locklear Harris. Mr. Locklear was a resident of Cleburne County for the past 21 years. He was a career Real Estate Developer. D. E. was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Locklear Sr. & Marie Locklear, sister, Barbara Carter, brothers, Jack Jr. and Roland Locklear. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to: Heflin Baptist Church P.O. Box 116 Heflin, AL 36264 visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 11, 2020