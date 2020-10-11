1/1
Dallas Shepard
Dallas Shepard, age 18 of Delta, got his wings on October 5, 2020, at his home.
Services will be cremation, then a Celebration of Life on October 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at his home.
He is survived by his mawmaw, Mary Fredriksen; mother, Bridget Shepard; father, James Shepard; brother, Austin Shepard; pawpaws, Frank Mooney and Harold (Sharon) Fredriksen; uncles, Billy Fredriksen and William and David Shepard; aunts, Georgia Moon and Christine; and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by James (Cindy) Shepard.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
at his home
