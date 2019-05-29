Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan E. Blackburn. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Dan E. Blackburn, 64, of Oxford, will be at 10am on May 31st, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Bro. Homer Longoria officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Thursday night at the funeral home. Mr. Blackburn passed away Monday at his home in Oxford. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Elaine Blackburn; children Emily Harrell (Marcus), Matthew Blackburn, and Adam Blackburn (Laura); grandchildren Peyton Bradley, Addison Bradley, Harper Harrell, Emmett Wassermann, and Audrey Blackburn; mother Audrey Vermillion; sisters Vonda Watts (Clyde), Greta Cleveland (Stan), and Beth Amason (Kevin); and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Blackburn is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Blackburn. Pallbearers will be Tim Butts, Stan Cleveland, Kevin Amason, Colin Amason, Steven Carnes, and his grandson, Peyton Bradley. Mr. Blackburn was a native of Mobile, AL and a longtime member of Christian Assembly - Ohatchee. He spent nearly two decades as a truck Driver for B.R. Williams. He spent his free time fishing and hunting when he wasn't spending it with his grandkids. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He was a wonderful protector and provider for his family. He was a devout man of God - a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, and he will be greatly missed. Online condolences made at www.graybrownser vice.com Published in The Anniston Star on May 29, 2019

