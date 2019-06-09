Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Daniel B. Austin. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mr. Daniel B. Austin, 89, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville with Dr. Derek Staples officiating. Burial will follow at Deer Head Cove Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. EST. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Mr. Austin passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Legacy Village of Jacksonville. He is preceded in death by his wife, Myra Austin; parents, WJ and Edwina Austin; brothers, Bill Austin and Bob Austin; and sister, Virginia York.

Mr. Austin was a native of Deer Head Cove, AL and a resident of Ider, AL until he moved to Jacksonville in 1961. He attended Jacksonville State University, was an educator, and taught at Anniston High School, Hoke's Bluff High School, and Ayers State Technical College in Television Repair. He then became Dean at Ayers Technical College until his retirement in 1988.

Mr. Austin was a member of The First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, served on the Jacksonville Board of Education, and served on the board of Jacksonville Hospital.

Mr. Austin is survived by his wife, Evelyn Douthit Austin; daughter, Debbi Land and her husband, Dr. Tom Land; grandson, Dr. Andrew Land; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be the men from First Baptist Church of Jacksonville.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Legacy Village at Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Building Fund, 230 7th St NE, Jacksonville, AL 36265.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston, AL 36207

256-231-2334

Published in The Anniston Star on June 9, 2019

