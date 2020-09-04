It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel "Dan" James King, 80, of Alexandria. Dan passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Dan was a great husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, and will be sorely missed. Funeral service for Mr. Daniel James King will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Burt Oelschig will be officiating the service. Burial will follow the service, with military honors, at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Dan was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He attended St. Raphael High School, where he graduated as Valedictorian. After graduation, Dan attended the University of Rhode Island and was active in Phi Gamma Delta and Army ROTC where he received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Dan faithfully served in the US Army for 16 years including a tour in Germany and one in Vietnam during the Tet offensive. He was a military police officer stationed, "...so far north we got Hanoi, not Saigon radio." Dan retired in 1978 with the rank of Major. For his service, he received several awards and accommodations. After a lot of travel with the Army, Dan lived his last 44 years in Alexandria, Alabama. There he served as a civilian at Fort McClellan both in the chemical school and the military police training element and retired in 1998 as a Deputy Director. Dan was the highest-ranking civilian at Fort McClellan's MP school at that time. Dan was an avid competitor. He enjoyed playing cards, bass fishing, in which he won many local and regional tournaments over the years and shooting pool with family and friends. Dan also enjoyed caring for his three-acre yard. He did all these things with focus and care, but infused humor and enjoyment in whatever "task" was before him. Dan is survived by his wife Janet King, of 59 years; three daughters, Deborah Elizabeth Cecil, Linda Ann Brodie, and Carolyn Joan Holmes; his younger brother, William "Bill" King; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Austin, and Jenna Cecil, Daniel and Hunter Brodie, and William, Michael, and Anna Holmes; and three nephews, David, Bo, and Dylan King. Dan is preceded in passing by his parents, Charles and Hazel King; and his older brother, Charles King. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"