1/1
Daniel James "Dan" King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel "Dan" James King, 80, of Alexandria. Dan passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Dan was a great husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, and will be sorely missed. Funeral service for Mr. Daniel James King will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Burt Oelschig will be officiating the service. Burial will follow the service, with military honors, at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Dan was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He attended St. Raphael High School, where he graduated as Valedictorian. After graduation, Dan attended the University of Rhode Island and was active in Phi Gamma Delta and Army ROTC where he received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Dan faithfully served in the US Army for 16 years including a tour in Germany and one in Vietnam during the Tet offensive. He was a military police officer stationed, "...so far north we got Hanoi, not Saigon radio." Dan retired in 1978 with the rank of Major. For his service, he received several awards and accommodations. After a lot of travel with the Army, Dan lived his last 44 years in Alexandria, Alabama. There he served as a civilian at Fort McClellan both in the chemical school and the military police training element and retired in 1998 as a Deputy Director. Dan was the highest-ranking civilian at Fort McClellan's MP school at that time. Dan was an avid competitor. He enjoyed playing cards, bass fishing, in which he won many local and regional tournaments over the years and shooting pool with family and friends. Dan also enjoyed caring for his three-acre yard. He did all these things with focus and care, but infused humor and enjoyment in whatever "task" was before him. Dan is survived by his wife Janet King, of 59 years; three daughters, Deborah Elizabeth Cecil, Linda Ann Brodie, and Carolyn Joan Holmes; his younger brother, William "Bill" King; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Austin, and Jenna Cecil, Daniel and Hunter Brodie, and William, Michael, and Anna Holmes; and three nephews, David, Bo, and Dylan King. Dan is preceded in passing by his parents, Charles and Hazel King; and his older brother, Charles King. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved