Funeral Services were held at 11:00am on May 23rd, 2020 at Sunny Eve Baptist Church Cemetery for Daniel Lee Marcus Stone age 22, who died on May 17th, 2020.

Shane Clark minister of Munford Church of Christ officiated.

Burial was at Sunny Eve Cemetery.

Daniel was born October 13, 1997 and was raised in White Plains, Alabama. He was a 2016 graduate of White Plains High School. After graduation he attended Gadsden State Community College. He was an Aerospace TIG Welder at General Dynamics in Anniston, Alabama. He was a resident of Jacksonville, Alabama.

Daniel is proceeded in death by his Grandfather: Albert Moody Stone of Scottsboro, Alabama; Uncle: David Arthur Stone of Oklahoma; Great Grandparents: Gladys Marcus & Cully Woodard of Ozark, Alabama.

Daniel is survived by Grandparents: Virginia Stone of Anniston, Alabama; James (Sonny) & Rhoda Kerr of Opelika, Alabama; Joel Hagler of Skipperville, Alabama; Parents: Stephen & Cynthia Stone of Anniston, Alabama; Leah Hagler of Ozark, Alabama; Sisters: Brook Stone of Anniston, Alabama; Beth Whiteside of Oxford, Alabama; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers were: Jody Burdette, Chris Easterwood, Sam Fox, Daniel Jones, Jon Robertson, and Jason Wright.

Specials thanks to our family, friends, and our community for your loving support and prayers in this time of need.



