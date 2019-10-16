Daniel Lee Smith, age 32 of Anniston, AL, passed away at his residence on Saturday October 12, 2019. He was born in Opelika, Alabama on April 6, 1987. He graduated from White Plains High School in 2005. He was employed at Rex Heat Treat - Alabama, Inc. in Anniston, Al. He is survived by his mother, Codie Connell; his father, Dennis (Pam) Smith; one sister, Janene Smith; three brothers, Martin Montgomery-Smith (Shawn Montgomery-Smith), Sean Smith (Bethany Gilmer) and Chris Belitz; paternal grandparents, Ossie and Joan Smith, numerous other family members and many close friends. He is survived by his beloved dogs Schatzi and Buddy whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jerry Connell and Penny Connell and by his uncle, Jodie Connell. Daniel had a passion for medieval history and combat. He devoted much of his free time to The Holy Order of the Hill of Megiddo. Daniel was known for his kind heart and giving nature. A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019, at 1 PM Oxford Lake- 330 Park Pl, Oxford, AL 36203 Pavilion #10. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and/ or the Calhoun County Humane Society.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 16, 2019