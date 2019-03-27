Memorial services will be Thursday 4 pm at Forestlawn Gardens Chapel Anniston for Mr. Daniel Lee Wilkerson, age 79, of Oxford, who died Saturday. Reverend James Rainey will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing. He is preceded in death by parents Homer and Mamie Wilkerson, sister Evelyn Kelly, brothers Jack and John Wilkerson. He is survived by wife Diane Morton Wilkerson, daughter Victoria Wilkerson Everett, son Chris (Tonya) Houston, grandchildren Christy(Scott), Julie(Brady), Brett, Nick, Sam and Kendyl, great grandchildren Annabell, Baylee, Shelby, Layla and Kaylee. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Beacon Hospice. Special thanks to Kelsie Helyer, Sarah Hulsey, Stephanie Sherman of New Beacon Hospice and Eyvette Woodgett of Signature Home Health. The family will receive friends at Forestlawn Chapel Anniston ,Thursday from 2 PM until the time of service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 27, 2019