A memorial service for Mr. Danny Matthews, 72, of Jacksonville, was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at West Side Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Pastor Jim Jones, Reverend Ken Phillips, Reverend Bill Caudle, and Reverend Truman Norred officiated. Mr. Matthews passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham. Mr. Matthews, better known as "Termite", grew up in Piedmont and attended Piedmont High School and Gadsden State University. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid JSU fan and an Auburn Tiger. Mr. Matthews worked for 33 years in the Ammunitions Department at Anniston Army Depot and retired in 2010. As a member of God's family, Mr. Matthews worshiped at West Side Baptist Church, where he served as a yokefellow until his Parkinson's disease became too disabling. Mr. Matthews is survived by his wife, Carolyn Matthews; daughter, Leah Minter and her husband, Jeff; stepdaughters, Jodi Vandeberg and her husband, Kevin, and Nancy Shaw and her husband, David; stepson, Todd Wilson and his wife, Teresa; brother, Thomas Matthews and his wife, Jewell; sister, Martha Sentell and her husband, Bill; brothers-in-law, Ray Casey and his wife, Sara, and Charles Casey and his wife, Gaynell; sister-in-law, Jane Hay; grandson, Jeffrey Bruce Minter; step grandchildren, Tyler Forrester, Courtney Kolbler, Katie Wilson, Jamie Bolton, Kaitlyn Morgan, Trip Morgan, Grey Vandeberg, Max Vandeberg, Trey Shaw and Justin Shaw. Honorary pallbearers were Billy Fagan, Jack Spears, Michael Barrett, Danny Whited, Ray Naugher, Roy Lee Naugher, Brian Prater, and David Griffin. The family would like to thank all his local doctors, Dr. Michael Herndon, Dr. Terry Phillis, Dr. Duane Tippets and Dr. Olga Bogdanova. They would also like to say a special thanks to Cardiovascular Associates, Dr. William Harrison and Dr. Macy Smith; and a very special thank you to the UAB Neurological Intensive Care Unit and Palliative Care Unit. The loving care given to Danny will always be remembered and greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home 322 Nisbet St NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 15, 2020