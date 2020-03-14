The funeral service for Mr. Danny P. Sweat, 72, of Jacksonville, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Chapel of K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center, in Jacksonville. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. Mr. Sweat passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. Danny was a native and long-time resident of Jacksonville. He was a Mason and retired from the U.S. Army after serving in Vietnam. Danny loved all his children very much, was a very good provider, and was an honest man who tried to help anyone he could. Danny was a God-loving man and touched everyone he met. He will be missed by many. Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Lillian Kennedy Sweat; daughters, Terry Lee and Angie Heights; and brothers, Jimmy Sweat and Jackie Sweat. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Patricia Cefaly Sweat; children, Danny Paul Sweat Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Amy Sweat Wright and her husband, Buddy, and Mark Sweat and his fiancé, Kieshia; grandchildren, Kristin Lowerly, Lexie Sweat, Luke Sweat, Aidan Wright, Ember Wright, Landon Sweat, Layton Sweat, Lindzie Sweat, Jordan Jones, Jon Michael Lee, and Danny Cole Sweat; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 14, 2020