Daren James Allison of Weaver, born March 16, 1991, died on December 12, 2019. "Let your gentle spirit be known to all men. The Lord is near. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:5-7 Daren is survived by his Mother, Petra M. Allison; Father, Lacy Allison; Sister, Elizabeth Moore; Brother In-Law, Ethan Moore; and Grandmother, Johnnie Allison. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Ohatchee Church of Christ. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the church.