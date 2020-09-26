Graveside service for Darenda A. Kelley Frazier "Shon" 48, will be Wednesday, September 30, at noon at the Eden Hills Cemetery. Ms. Frazier passed away on September 23, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Visitation on Tuesday 1-6 pm at Anniston Funeral Service. Survivors include her parents: Minister Donnie and Leverne Frazier; sons: David Alexander, Antonio Alexander; daughters: Davida and Ashley Alexander; grandchildren: Jacey Alexander, Julian Alexander, David Alexander, Autumn Gilika; sister: Keon Frazier; daughter in-law: Keeanah Alexander; her companion: Terrance Perry, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Elizabeth Patton-Holiday and Mary Ethel-Holloway. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

