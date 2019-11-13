Funeral service for Darla Jean Kelley, 60, will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with Sharon Kelley and Joann King officiating. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Kelley passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at U.A.B. Hospital in Birmingham. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Roger Kelley; two daughters, Beth Kirkpatrick (Jerrod) and Dawn Renfroe (David) all of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Isaac, Ethan and Isabella Kirkpatrick and Hannah, Noah, Jackson and Allison Renfroe; two brothers, David Reaves (Karen) of Georgia and Steven Reaves of Piedmont; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Macy. Pallbearers will be Danny Kelley, Mike Davis, Kenny Kelley, Jeff Jones, Isaac Kirkpatrick and Ethan Kirkpatrick. Jean was a lifelong resident of Piedmont. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking care of her fur babies, cooking and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Janice and Mickey Maddox; and her father, Earl Reaves. www.thompsonfuneral homepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 13, 2019