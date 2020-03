Mr. Darrell G. Humphries, Jr., 41, of Anniston, passed away on March 19, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. A public memorial service may be announced in the future. Darrell was born in Anniston and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He was a 1997 graduate of Oxford High School. Darrell worked for CableOne for several years and then went to work for AT&T. He loved hunting and fishing. Darrell will be most remembered as a wonderful husband, father, son, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Karri Humphries; children, Alyssa, Garrett, and Jillian Humphries; his parents, Darrell G. Humphries Sr. and Linda Humphries; sister, Jennifer Karasevich; a brother, Matthew Humphries and his wife, Ashleigh; and nieces and nephews, Christian Karasevich, Madison Karasevich, Caynan West, Alania Humphries, and Kaleigh Humphries. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the , 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35205 ( www.cancer.org ) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334