Mr. Darrell G. Humphries, Jr., 41, of Anniston, passed away on March 19, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. A public memorial service may be announced in the future. Darrell was born in Anniston and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He was a 1997 graduate of Oxford High School. Darrell worked for CableOne for several years and then went to work for AT&T. He loved hunting and fishing. Darrell will be most remembered as a wonderful husband, father, son, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Karri Humphries; children, Alyssa, Garrett, and Jillian Humphries; his parents, Darrell G. Humphries Sr. and Linda Humphries; sister, Jennifer Karasevich; a brother, Matthew Humphries and his wife, Ashleigh; and nieces and nephews, Christian Karasevich, Madison Karasevich, Caynan West, Alania Humphries, and Kaleigh Humphries. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the , 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35205 (www.cancer.org) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 21, 2020