Darthy Jo Rigsby Chappell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darthy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Darthy Jo Rigsby Chappell, 92 years old, went to be with our father in heaven on June 15th 2020. Mrs. Chappell died at home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Kate Rigsby of Ranburne; her 2 sisters and 2 brothers; her husband William O. "Bill" Chappell; her daughter, Brenda McCrary and her granddaughter Crystal McCrary. Mrs. Chappell is survived by her children, Darrol Chappell (Donna), Teresa Chappell Blanton (Bryan), Cindy Chappell Starnes (Bud); five grandsons, Shane Chappell (Claudia), Benjamin McCrary (Vicki), Brent Comer, Tristan Blanton (Tesla), Sage Blanton, and 6 great grandchildren. Mrs. Chappell was a member of Hope Fellowship Church. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Anita Johnson Glover, Mark Pruitt, and Gail McDowell. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www. graybrownservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved