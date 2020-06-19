Mrs. Darthy Jo Rigsby Chappell, 92 years old, went to be with our father in heaven on June 15th 2020. Mrs. Chappell died at home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Kate Rigsby of Ranburne; her 2 sisters and 2 brothers; her husband William O. "Bill" Chappell; her daughter, Brenda McCrary and her granddaughter Crystal McCrary. Mrs. Chappell is survived by her children, Darrol Chappell (Donna), Teresa Chappell Blanton (Bryan), Cindy Chappell Starnes (Bud); five grandsons, Shane Chappell (Claudia), Benjamin McCrary (Vicki), Brent Comer, Tristan Blanton (Tesla), Sage Blanton, and 6 great grandchildren. Mrs. Chappell was a member of Hope Fellowship Church. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Anita Johnson Glover, Mark Pruitt, and Gail McDowell. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www. graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 19, 2020.