David A. Raney, 54, of Iron City passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Oak Hill Baptist Church. The service will be officiated by Pastor Ronnie Adams. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until the time of the service. Mr. Raney is preceded in death by his Parents, William C. and Juanita D. Raney, Brother William "Bill" Raney and his Best Friend Krazy Kat. Mr. Raney is Survived by his Wife, Renee Raney; Son, Jeffrey Raney (Christina); Daughter, Deborah Hurst (Andy Lovelige); Sisters, Debra Rios (Noel) and Patricia Weldon; Brothers, Mark Raney (Barbara), Richard Raney (Mireya), Tracy Raney and Jerry Raney (Serra); sister by choice, Suellen Joy Mills; brother by choice, Terry Williams; adopted sons, Brandon Smith, Thomas Pritchett, and host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Raney was a skilled carpenter and was very prideful in his work. He loved to float the creek and fish, throw horseshoes, darts, playing dice and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Raney always said "looks great from Iron City". Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 11, 2019