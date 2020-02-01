Dr. David Allen Justice, M.D., age 80, of Winfield, formerly of Heflin, AL, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield. Dr. Justice was born October 7, 1939, to Walters Tillman Justice and Virginia Lindstrand Justice in Oak Park, IL. Dr. Justice attended Stephens County High School in Toccoa, GA. He attended Berry College in Rome, GA and Medical College of Georgia, in Augusta, GA where he earned his medical degree. He served his internship at Floyd Hospital in Rome, GA. Dr. Justice also served in the United States Navy in San Diego, CA. Dr. Justice is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nevelyn Cook Justice, his children, Mark Andrew Justice of Winfield, Jennifer Anne Justice of Ukiah, CA, sisters, Karen Swanson (Bill) of Lanesboro, MN, and Carole Justice (John), his brothers, Thomas Justice (Miriam) of Pasadena, CA , Richard Justice, Park Ridge, IL and Larry Justice (Paul Weller) of Chicago, IL, and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walters and Virginia Justice, and his brothers, John and Robert T. Justice. Funeral services for Dr. Justice will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the Bowen Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. (service time) at the funeral home. Dr. Paul Murphy and LouAnn Hubbard, CRNP, will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to; Winfield First Baptist Church Building Fund or to ; 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or contact them at 1-800-822-6344. Bowen Funeral Home of Winfield serving the Justice family.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 1, 2020