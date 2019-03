Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. David Joseph "Dave" Henderson. View Sign

Memorial service for Mr. David "Dave" Joseph Henderson, 76, of Anniston, will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Alexandria at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Henderson died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Regional Medical Center.

Dave is survived by his wife of 51 years, Millie Henderson; his sons, Kenny Henderson and his wife Sandy, and Dave Henderson and his wife Deedee, his daughters, Kathan Spears and her husband Shane and Marta Henderson and her husband Michael; his brothers, Frank Henderson and his wife Katy, and Tommy Warren and his wife Christine and his sister, Deb Warren Wiedel; nine grandchildren, Kristin Kelly, Josh Henderson, Olivia Reeves, Clancy Brown, Karlie Robertson, Cloey Robertson, Cherokee Henderson, Scout Spears, and Journey Spears; and many great grandchildren.

Dave was born January 31, 1943 in Fort Benning, GA. He loved his Lord and Savior and his church, Mt. Zion Baptist, where he enjoyed serving in his spare time. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved hiking and shooting. He was an incredible car salesman for many years and loved his customers very much. He was an amazing husband, dad, PawPaw, and friend and will be missed immensely by all who knew him.

A special thanks to Dr. Ellen Spremulli and her loving staff of nurses and t o the angels who took care of him at RMC, on the oncology floor, those last days.

In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Dave, please make donations to help Cody Tucker, a 14-year old, fighting Neuroblastoma cancer. Cody is Dave and Millie's great-grandson Caleb's, best friend. Donations can be mailed to P.O Box 32 Clay, Alabama 35048 and checks can be made payable to E'Londa Tucker.

Donations can also be given through his Go Fund Me site with the link

Online condolences may be made to the family at Memorial service for Mr. David "Dave" Joseph Henderson, 76, of Anniston, will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Alexandria at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Mr. Henderson died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Regional Medical Center.Dave is survived by his wife of 51 years, Millie Henderson; his sons, Kenny Henderson and his wife Sandy, and Dave Henderson and his wife Deedee, his daughters, Kathan Spears and her husband Shane and Marta Henderson and her husband Michael; his brothers, Frank Henderson and his wife Katy, and Tommy Warren and his wife Christine and his sister, Deb Warren Wiedel; nine grandchildren, Kristin Kelly, Josh Henderson, Olivia Reeves, Clancy Brown, Karlie Robertson, Cloey Robertson, Cherokee Henderson, Scout Spears, and Journey Spears; and many great grandchildren.Dave was born January 31, 1943 in Fort Benning, GA. He loved his Lord and Savior and his church, Mt. Zion Baptist, where he enjoyed serving in his spare time. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved hiking and shooting. He was an incredible car salesman for many years and loved his customers very much. He was an amazing husband, dad, PawPaw, and friend and will be missed immensely by all who knew him.A special thanks to Dr. Ellen Spremulli and her loving staff of nurses and t o the angels who took care of him at RMC, on the oncology floor, those last days.In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Dave, please make donations to help Cody Tucker, a 14-year old, fighting Neuroblastoma cancer. Cody is Dave and Millie's great-grandson Caleb's, best friend. Donations can be mailed to P.O Box 32 Clay, Alabama 35048 and checks can be made payable to E'Londa Tucker.Donations can also be given through his Go Fund Me site with the link https://www.gofundme.com/fight-cody039s- cancerOnline condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. Funeral Home K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston , AL 36207

(256) 231-2334 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close