Funeral Service for David Leon Smith, 8 of Anniston, will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Rev. Harold Payne officiating.David passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, AL.Visitation will be Wednesday night June 17, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.David is survived by his mother, Shanda Alexander; father Richard Smith; grandparents Leon and Margaret Alexander; step-grandfather, Billy Bryant, his step-father, Scotty Bryant, his step-aunt, Cathy Pike; cousins, Gina Alexander and Chevenne Alexander; his pets, family and friends.David was a loveable, joyful, precious boy and he loved everyone. He loved helping others and was his mother's world. Everyone that knew him loved him and he was always smiling. He loved riding his bike, swimming, and going to the fair. His favorite thing to do was building Legos, drawing and reading. He loved his pets very much. He was a smart intelligent straight A Student. He was going to be in the gifted program in 3rd grade at Wellborn Elementary School. He is his mother's Angel now.Online condolences may be made at