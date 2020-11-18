David Oscar Williams Jr., of Anniston, Alabama, formerly of Ohatchee, Alabama, died peacefully at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The funeral service will be held at Martha Vandervoort Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1 o'clock with visitation starting an hour before the service. He is survived by his two sons David O. Williams III (Luanne), Jeff Williams (Mary), and daughter Sandy Kazanjian (Kevin). His five grandchildren David Williams (Candace), Christy Dempsey (Brian), Phillip Blankenship, Abby Kazanjian, and Max Kazanjian. He had eleven brothers and sisters and is survived by Wayne Williams (Gail), Martha W. Nunnally, Sue W. Diffie, Ruth W. Howard (Bobby), Jo W. Reynolds, Jewel W. Thaxton (Roddy), Gail W. Hughes, and Sister-in-law, Catherine Williams. As well as a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Agnes Pankoke Williams, his father David O. Williams Sr., and Mother Nettie McGlaughn Williams. Also, preceded by his two of his brothers Dillard Williams, and James Williams (Marlene), along with two of his sisters Mable W. Bryant (Lamar), and Bobbie W. Christopher (Curt). Pallbearers will be family and friends. David grew up and attended Ohatchee High school where he loved all sports but especially basketball and football. Out of high school he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War. After getting out of the service, he started working for Dupont and lived in Salem, New Jersey where he met his lovely wife, Agnes. They got married and moved back to Alabama to be close to his family and he started his career working for Monsanto Chemical Company. After 29 years working for the company, he retired and did some consulting work on the side. He and Agnes enjoyed being a part of both Ohatchee United Methodist Church and St. Marks United Methodist Church for many years. Since friends and family were very important to him, he loved playing golf with his friends and spending time with his family. He never went anywhere that he did not know someone, and he always had a smile on his face. In lieu of flowers please make donations to either Ohatchee United Methodist Church or St. Marks United Methodist Church.



