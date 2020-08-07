Private Service for David P. "Ted" Farr, 84 of Weaver will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 with Chapel Hill Funeral Home Officiating. Mr. Farr is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nan Farr; daughter, Jan Farr Koors (Bob); son-in-law, Mark Henson; grandchildren, Jordan Henson and Bailey Henson, and several sisters and brothers. Mr. Farr is preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Farr Henson. Ted, as many knew him, was a genuine, humble and warm-hearted man loved by many. He enjoyed life's simple pleasures spending time with his close friends and family. He was an attentive, loving husband to wife, Nan, and a fun-loving dad to Jan and Paula. One of his greatest pleasures was spending time on the lake fishing with granddaughters, Jordan and Bailey. He had a remarkable work ethic and was a loyal employee and manager. A devout Atlanta Braves fan, he watched games and cheered them on through good times and not so good times. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
