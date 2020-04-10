Funeral services for Davis R. Hulett (Red), 78 of Anniston will be Friday at 2:00pm at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Davis passed away April 8, 2020 in Anniston. Survivors include his wife Nancy B. Hulett, one son Patrick Hulett, grandson Thomas Borders and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Davis is preceded in death by his parents C.O. and Emma Hulett, wife Stella Hulett, daughter Eileen Hulett, brothers Harold Hulett and Curtis Hulett. Davis was a lifelong resident of Anniston, Alabama. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #189 and Parker Memorial Baptist Church. He graduated Anniston High School and attended Jacksonville State University. He retired from Paul B. Krebs Engineering. Enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Online Condolences at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 10, 2020