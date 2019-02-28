Funeral service for Deacon Theadore Ware 85, "Punkin" will be on Friday, March 1 at 2pm at the Springhill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in Delta. Deacon Ware passed away on February 22, 2019 at Clay County Healthcare. Mr. Ware's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. A wake will be this evening 6 - 8 pm at the Chapel. He served in the United States Army and retired from Ace Products after 27 years of service. He was the manager of the Golden Travelers of Lineville. Survivors include his wife: Ada Mae Ware: children: Dr. Martha Ware Brown, Rev. Michael E. Ware; grandchildren: Demetirus Ware, Nicole Ware, Dion Ware, Barrett K. Brown, Jr., Quamar R. Brown; great grandchildren: Keithan A. Brown, Quamar R. Brown, Jr., Iverson Ware; daughter in-law: Wyvonne Ware; God-children, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 28, 2019