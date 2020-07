Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for Deaconess Della M. Lawler 83, will be Saturday, July 18, at 3pm at Edgemont Cemetery. Mrs. Lawler passed away on July 11, 2020. She retired for Talladega School System. Survivors include her husband: Joseph C. Lawler; children: Dr. Gena T. Manley, Serita T. (Rev. Angelo) Groce, Jeff Taylor (Karen Williams), Dion (Bridget) Lawler, Raynard (Jackie) Lawler; grandchildren: Sierra, Andrew, Samuel Groce, Jared, Brendan, Jalen and Bryanna Manley, Jeffery Taylor, Brent Kennedy, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319



