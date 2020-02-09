Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Rae Everly. View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Visitation 1:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie Rae Everly, passed away on Thursday, February 6 at 10:31am at the U.A.B. hospital in Birmingham. Before she could get a liver transplant, God called her home.

Debbie was born on November 25, 1960 in Beaumont, California. Her family later moved to Nebraska, then to Kentucky and as a former Army wife, she lived in various places around the world. She eventually fell in love with and settled in Alabama. Her answer to everything was "roll tide"

Debbie was the owner and proprietor of Everly's Sign Shop in Anniston. Debbie was energetic and compassionate about her chosen career. She will be missed by many of her loyal customers or as she liked to call them, "her friends".

Debbie leaves behind a loving family, including her 3 children, Jennifer Everly of Anniston, Jon Everly and Michael Everly of Pell City and the light of her life, Granddaughter: Addison Everly of Alexandria, her father: Marvin Plummer, sisters: Kathie Plummer and Vickie Barnes, all of Madisonville, Ky. along with several nieces and nephews.

Debbie was preceded into heaven by her mother Patricia Ruth Ostrander Plummer, whom Debbie always symbolized a Red Cardinal as her Mom "checking on her well-being".

Her most ardent passion was her children and granddaughter. She was always the "team Mom", furnishing drinks, food and words of encouragement along with rides, both to and from the games. Even as her children grew older, Debbie was their cheerleader in encouraging them in all their endeavors.

As a Grandmother, Debbie was the ultimate spoiler. Granddaughter Addison loved going thru the car wash with her "Grandma". So whenever Addison was in her car, they drove through the car wash.

Debbie will always be remembered and cherished as a great Mom, Grandmother, daughter, sister, Aunt and a friend. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 - 3 pm at the funeral home.

