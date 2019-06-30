Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Sawyer Hand. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie Sawyer Hand, Age 64 of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, born April 2, 1955 in Anniston, Alabama; Entered Heaven's Gates on June 23, 2019 after years of battling Early Onset Alzhemiers/Dementia.

She was surrounded by her children and many caring staff & residents of The Emerald Coast Center in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father Richard D. Sawyer and brother Mark Sawyer.

She is survived by her children: Chris (Dana) Hand, Katie Hand & Rebecca (Mike) Hand; her mother Joan Sawyer and siblings: Tawanna Sawyer, Lisa (John) Koors, Peter (Kim) Sawyer, Leslie (Greg) Halliday, Mac (Jennifer) Sawyer; and her two grandsons: Easton Hand & Weston Ruschmeier.

Debbie loved her family, friends, church and the beach life in Florida. She was a devoted and caring mother to her children. She worked for many years with the Okaloosa County School System as a teachers aide for the Special Education classrooms.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Emerald Coast Center for the care and support over the years.

Also a special thanks to the hospice team from Vitas HealthCare, Jen made sure that moms last days were as peaceful as possible and Chaplin Tom has been an amazing emotional support for her children.

We find so much comfort and peace knowing that Debbie Hand is back to herself and no longer suffering.

Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, on the morning of Tuesday July 2, 2019 as follows by Rev. John G. McDonald: 10:00 Rosary, 10:30-11 visitation with family; 11:00 mass.

In lieu of flowers the family asks if desired to make memorial contributions to the s

