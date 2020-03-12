Memorial service for Deborah Ann Spurling "Mama Deb" 48, will be Thrusday, March 12, at 3 pm at the Oxford Civic Center with Pastor Brian Begwell officiating. Ms. Spurling passed away on March 8, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her children: Coty (Amaya) Spurling, Kayla Spurling, Alexis Smith, Jayden Young, Kaiden Young; brother: Justin Edmondson (Kori Smith); grandchildren: Coty Spurling, Jr., Chandler Spurling, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Spurling and Mae Edmondson. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 12, 2020