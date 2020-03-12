The Anniston Star

Deborah Ann Spurling "Mama Deb"

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ann Spurling "Mama Deb".
Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial service for Deborah Ann Spurling "Mama Deb" 48, will be Thrusday, March 12, at 3 pm at the Oxford Civic Center with Pastor Brian Begwell officiating. Ms. Spurling passed away on March 8, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her children: Coty (Amaya) Spurling, Kayla Spurling, Alexis Smith, Jayden Young, Kaiden Young; brother: Justin Edmondson (Kori Smith); grandchildren: Coty Spurling, Jr., Chandler Spurling, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Spurling and Mae Edmondson. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.