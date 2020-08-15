A memorial service for Ms. Deborah Jean Byars, 66 of Heflin, will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Byrain Watts will be officiating. Ms. Byars passed away on August 13, 2020 at RMC. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Rebecca Pettis (Robert Davis) and Domanicka Kaylor (Rodney); grandchildren, Cherelle George (Erik), Sarah Pettis, Bradley Kaylor, Logan Stewart, Haleigh Kaylor; great grandchildren, Aubree Strong, Reese Strong, Brenton Kaylor, JaZeon Pettis, Lizzionia Pettis, Olivia George, Raylynn Swink; brothers, Eddie Byars, Gary Byars; step father, Robert Parris, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Polly Parris; father, Joe Thomas Byars; sister, Barbara Sprayberry and a brother, Glenn Byars. Ms. Byars was a loving and caring mother, MeMe and MawMaw, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all those that knew her. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

