1/1
Deborah Jean Byars
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service for Ms. Deborah Jean Byars, 66 of Heflin, will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Byrain Watts will be officiating. Ms. Byars passed away on August 13, 2020 at RMC. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Rebecca Pettis (Robert Davis) and Domanicka Kaylor (Rodney); grandchildren, Cherelle George (Erik), Sarah Pettis, Bradley Kaylor, Logan Stewart, Haleigh Kaylor; great grandchildren, Aubree Strong, Reese Strong, Brenton Kaylor, JaZeon Pettis, Lizzionia Pettis, Olivia George, Raylynn Swink; brothers, Eddie Byars, Gary Byars; step father, Robert Parris, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Polly Parris; father, Joe Thomas Byars; sister, Barbara Sprayberry and a brother, Glenn Byars. Ms. Byars was a loving and caring mother, MeMe and MawMaw, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all those that knew her. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved