Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Turner. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Turner, 69, of Anniston, Ala., passed away at Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Deborah was born and raised in Anniston. She graduated from Saks High School in 1969. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English from Jacksonville State University.

Deborah began her career with Social Security Disability in Birmingham. While working with Social Security, she earned her master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from UAB.

She then took a job at Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Anniston, where she served as an advocate for people with disabilities. She retired in 2012.

Deborah was the friend everyone wanted. She was giving and always willing to help those in need.

More than anything, Deborah was devoted to her family. She loved like no other. In any given conversation, "Aunt Deb" could be heard talking about her nieces and nephews. She loved them like they were her own children. As her family grew, she could be heard talking about her great nieces and nephews. She loved holidays and family get-togethers, where she could be with the ones she loved the most. Deborah was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Saks.

Deborah is survived by her sister and best friend Sue (Keith) Allen, brother Lamar (Maree) Turner, and sister-in-law Jane Turner. Deborah is survived by eight nephews and nieces, including Barry (Carla) Allen; Jeffrey Turner; Suzanne Allen (Richard) Camp; Jeana Turner; Kelly Turner (Paul) Bricco; Pamela Turner; Michael (Samantha) Turner and Kristy Turner (Adam) Harner. "Aunt Deb" also doted over her many great nieces and nephews, including Elle and Annie Allen; Sarah Turner (Tyler) Dennis; Charlie Turner; Madeline and Margaret Allen Camp; Katherine, Abby and Nicholas Bricco, Joseph and Davis Turner, and Noah and Arrie Harner. She had two great-great nieces and nephews, Avery and Davis Dennis.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Joe L. and Hazel Wiggins Turner; her grandparents Lunnie and Arrie Turner, and Asa and Emma Wiggins, and two brothers, Neal Turner and Wayne Turner.

The family held a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 21,2020, with nephews Barry Allen and Richard Camp officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Saks CLC Building Fund.

Online condolences may be made at





Deborah Turner, 69, of Anniston, Ala., passed away at Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.Deborah was born and raised in Anniston. She graduated from Saks High School in 1969. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English from Jacksonville State University.Deborah began her career with Social Security Disability in Birmingham. While working with Social Security, she earned her master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from UAB.She then took a job at Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Anniston, where she served as an advocate for people with disabilities. She retired in 2012.Deborah was the friend everyone wanted. She was giving and always willing to help those in need.More than anything, Deborah was devoted to her family. She loved like no other. In any given conversation, "Aunt Deb" could be heard talking about her nieces and nephews. She loved them like they were her own children. As her family grew, she could be heard talking about her great nieces and nephews. She loved holidays and family get-togethers, where she could be with the ones she loved the most. Deborah was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Saks.Deborah is survived by her sister and best friend Sue (Keith) Allen, brother Lamar (Maree) Turner, and sister-in-law Jane Turner. Deborah is survived by eight nephews and nieces, including Barry (Carla) Allen; Jeffrey Turner; Suzanne Allen (Richard) Camp; Jeana Turner; Kelly Turner (Paul) Bricco; Pamela Turner; Michael (Samantha) Turner and Kristy Turner (Adam) Harner. "Aunt Deb" also doted over her many great nieces and nephews, including Elle and Annie Allen; Sarah Turner (Tyler) Dennis; Charlie Turner; Madeline and Margaret Allen Camp; Katherine, Abby and Nicholas Bricco, Joseph and Davis Turner, and Noah and Arrie Harner. She had two great-great nieces and nephews, Avery and Davis Dennis.Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Joe L. and Hazel Wiggins Turner; her grandparents Lunnie and Arrie Turner, and Asa and Emma Wiggins, and two brothers, Neal Turner and Wayne Turner.The family held a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 21,2020, with nephews Barry Allen and Richard Camp officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Saks CLC Building Fund.Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close