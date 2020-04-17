Graveside service for Debra Faye Johnson 58, will be Saturday, April 18, at 11 am at Heflin Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Johnson passed away on April 12, 2020. Survivors include her husband: Dennis Johnson: children: Jasmine (Malik) Anderson, Isaiah Riggins; grandchildren: Aysiah Riggins and Zayden Anderson; siblings: Jacqueline (Booker T) Farr, Benjamin Phillips, Belinda (Hector) Santiago, James (Mary J.) Phillips, Denise McDaniel, Jeffery Phillips, Keith (Erlisa) Phillips other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Budd and Hattie Johnson, father, James B. Phillips, siblings, Kent Phillips, Joyce Baker, and Sara Phillips. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 17, 2020