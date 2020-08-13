1/1
Dedrick Desha "D'Train" McLain
Graveside service for Dedrick Desha McLain 48, "D'Train", will be Friday, August 14, at 1pm at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. E. Tramaine Solomon, officiating. Mr. McLain passed away on August 9, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. He was employed by Legacy Cabinet with over 20 years of service. Survivors include his wife: Michelle McLain; daughter: Nia J. McLain; his parents: Ronald and Delilah Boyd; siblings: Ronald Boyd, Jr., (Cecelia), Christopher Boyd, Danyall Payne, Victoria S. Pope (Damon), Jonathan McRath (Latisha), Enneca Searcy, Angel Searcy, Rika J. Few (Corey),in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Searcy, brother, Spencer Lawson, grandparents, Clester McLain, Irene Searcy, Calvin Searcy, Sr., Ida Allen Hardy.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Anniston Funeral Service
1 entry
August 12, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
