Graveside service for Dedrick Desha McLain 48, "D'Train", will be Friday, August 14, at 1pm at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. E. Tramaine Solomon, officiating. Mr. McLain passed away on August 9, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. He was employed by Legacy Cabinet with over 20 years of service. Survivors include his wife: Michelle McLain; daughter: Nia J. McLain; his parents: Ronald and Delilah Boyd; siblings: Ronald Boyd, Jr., (Cecelia), Christopher Boyd, Danyall Payne, Victoria S. Pope (Damon), Jonathan McRath (Latisha), Enneca Searcy, Angel Searcy, Rika J. Few (Corey),in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Searcy, brother, Spencer Lawson, grandparents, Clester McLain, Irene Searcy, Calvin Searcy, Sr., Ida Allen Hardy.

Anniston Funeral Service

Jeffrey C. Williams



